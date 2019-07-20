Chandrayaan 2: ISRO praises Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal ahead of its lunar mission

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s Spacecraft has a total of three modules along with the rocket and is set to land on the moon on the same schedule as planned.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: With few days left to launch of ISRO’s moon mission, the Indian Space Agency has praised the Bollywood film based on its mission to Mars. The film Mission Mangal featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles is set to launch on August 15 and its trailer was released recently by ‘Fox Star Hindi’ and reacting to the trailer embedded with scenes that give instant goosebumps, ISRO in a tweet wrote that “The Mission Mangal Trailer beautifully shows the glimpses of emotions and passion with which the team of Mangalyaan worked to make it a historic success for India.” ISRO is set to launch another challenging mission in order to explore the uncharted territory of Moon, which is the south polar region also known as the ‘Dark Side’ of the Moon. Akshay Kumar in a retweet thanked ISRO for praising the trailer of Mission Mangal and wrote “ Mission accomplished! Thank you so much for giving us such an inspiring story to tell, it’s been an absolute honour to have had this opportunity and I can say this on behalf of all the actors & team of Mission Mangal.”

ISRO which called off the initial launch hours before firing the rocket due to a technical glitch on July 15 in a notification has informed to reschedule the launch at 1443 hours IST on July 22 from its Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota onboard the ginormous GSLV Mk-III. The Chandrayaan 2 has a total of three modules along with the rocket and is set to land on the moon on the same schedule as planned. ISRO is planning to land its Module Vikram which is the Lander of Chandrayaan 2 and will be used for soft landing module and Rover Pragyaan on September 7 as informed by an ISRO official. It is the same date that ISRO planned before the reschedules launch.

ISRO also wrote on its official account: “As ISRO prepares for landmark launch of Chandrayaan 2, Team-ISRO wishes Akshay Kumar all the best for Mission Mangal and all his future endeavour.”

READ: Chandrayaan 2 to be launched from SDSC SHAR: Know about India’s famous spaceport at Sriharikota

The movie that ISRO praised in its tweet, Mission Mangal, is based on the pathbreaking mission of Indian Space Agency to reach Mars in a maiden attempt and at an unbelievable budget costing it nearly Rs 7/km to reach Mars. The trailer of the movie was released by the producing company and is being praised by many for the portraying the achievement of ISRO beautiful along with showing the struggles of the crew and for framing women’s contribution in rocket science and eliminating the stereotype about space science being only men’s arsenal. The movie will release along with John Abraham-starrer ‘Batla House’ on Independence day.

Earlier ISRO was praised by scientists globally for its alertness and accuracy.