Chandrayaan 2: ISRO launches moon mission successfully, what’s next for the lunar spacecraft

ISRO received a successful liftoff of its spacecraft on board the GSLV MK III M-1 and every India is proud of it. (Image: ISRO)

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: ISRO received a successful liftoff of its spacecraft on board the mammoth rocket GSLV MK III M-1 and every India is proud of it. Earlier the mission was called off on July 15 due to a technical glitch. The launch of Chandrayaan 2 has embarked India on a mission, that has never been accomplished before. Chandrayaan 2 is set to land on the south polar region of the Moon which is totally uncharted territory and is called the Dark Side of the Moon. The reason why ISRO targeted to land in the south polar region of the Moon is because of the possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it. The Chandrayaan 2 mission has three modules which include the Orbiter, the Lander Vikram and the Rover Pragyaan which has been launched on ISRO’s best launch vehicle GSLV MK III.

Notable the spacecraft after its launch will have to perform a series of crucial maneuvers over a period of 48 days. Here are the next phases of the journey to the Moon of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2:

The Chandrayaan 2 after being injected into an Earth parking 170 x 39120 km orbit will go through a series of maneuvers in order to raise its orbit. The spacecraft will then be put on Chandrayaan-2’s Lunar Transfer Trajectory. On entering the Moon’s orbit of influence, the spacecraft will use onboard thrusters to slow down itself so that it can get captured into lunar orbit in totality. The orbit of Chandrayaan 2 around the Moon will be maneuvered into a 100 x 100 km circular orbit. On the day of landing, the Pragyaan lander will detach itself from the Orbiter and then perform crucial rough and fine braking activity in a series of important maneuvers. The Lander Vikram will make a landing on a pre-inspected landing site. The Rover Pragyaan will then roll out and perform important experiments using the payloads for 14 Earth days which is equivalent to 1 day on the Moon.

Here’s the Timeline of the different phases of Chandrayaan 2’s space journey :

– Now, after it has been established into an Earth’s parking orbit, ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 will orbit around the planet in an elliptical path from July 22 to August 13

– The spacecraft will change its course to establish itself into Moon’s orbit from August 13 to August 19 covering the long lunar-transfer-trajectory

– Chandrayaan 2, after getting into the orbital influence of the moon, will reach and established itself into the Moon’s orbit on August 19 itself

– Chandrayaan 2 will orbit around the Moon for another 13 days, which is till August 31

– The Lander Vikram will detach from the Orbiter on September 1, in a course to land near the South Pole of the Moon

– It is after 5 to 6 days, the Lander will make a soft landing in the south polar region of the Moon, most probably on September 7

– The Rover Pragyaan will roll out of the Lander Vikram almost after 4 hours of its landing and perform different tests on the Moon’s polar surface for a span of 14 Earth day or 1 lunar day.

Notably, India will be the first country to land away from the equator, in the south polar region of the Moon. Chandrayaan 2’s successful launch is a benchmarking achievement in the field of space science.