Chandrayaan 2: ISRO breaks silence on Vikram Lander; here’s what it said

Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander was just around 300 m above the lunar surface when it stopped responding to the ISRO. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander Update: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) finally broke its silence over the Vikram Lander on Thursday. ISRO, in a Twitter post on September 19, informed that a committee of experts is examining the cause of communication loss with the Vikram Lander. The agency had lost communication with the landing module of its Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft while trying to soft-land on the lunar surface. The incident occurred in the wee hours of September 7 at around 0155 hours IST. The Vikram Lander was in the fine braking phase of the soft landing process when a deflection in its planned trajectory was noticed while it was just 2.1 km above the lunar surface. The Vikram Lander stopped responding to the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Orbiter and the Indian Deep Space Network at Byalalu, Bengaluru. Experts believe that the lander was just around 300 m above the lunar surface when it stopped responding to ISRO. The space agency in its tweet on Thursday also informed that the Moon Orbiter of Chandrayaan 2 will continue to perform its scheduled examination.

ISRO, on Thursday in a post from its official Twitter handle, wrote, “Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to perform scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction. Meanwhile, the National Committee of academicians and ISRO experts are analysing the cause of communication loss with Vikram Lander.”

The Indian Space agency further informing about the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter stated that all the payloads of orbiter are powered. The initial trials for orbiter payloads are now completed successfully. ISRO also said that the performance of all orbiter payloads was found satisfactory. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to perform its scheduled science experiments to complete satisfaction.

While informing about the Vikram Lander, ISRO said, “National level committee consisting of academicians and ISRO experts are analyzing the cause of communication loss with the lander.”

Notably, ISRO has been trying to re-established communication with the Vikram lander by all means. The agency is being helped by NASA in re-communicating with Vikram lander using the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and all its deep-space communication centres. Despite all efforts, ISRO has not been able to re-establish communication with the lander. Experts believe that with almost 48 hours left to re-establish connection with Vikram lander, hopes are faint. Experts assume that Vikram might have hard landed on the south polar region of the moon which will enter the lunar night on September 21. The freezing temperature of the Lunar night will make it impossible for ISRO to re-establish communication with Vikram lander.

But the good part is that ISRO has achieved 90 to 95 per cent of its mission objectives and experts said that the precise placement of the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter into the Moon’s orbit will enhance its life to almost 7 years in comparison to the planned 1 year.