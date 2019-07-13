Chandrayaan 2: ISRO all set to explore the moon’s surface again! 10 interesting facts about the space mission

The space mission is being conducted in order to explore the south polar region of the Moon. (ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2: The biggest space mission of India to explore the surface of the Moon, Chandrayaan 2, is all set to launch on 15 July 2019 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The launching of the aircraft will be done using a ‘Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle’ (GSLV) Mark III from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The space mission is being conducted in order to explore the south polar region of the Moon. This side of the Moon is also known as the Moon’s Dark Side due to lack of sunlight in and around the craters of the Lunar Polar surface. Here are 10 interesting things to know about the country’s biggest space mission:

1.) The three-stage space launch vehicle- GSLV Mk -III which will carry the rocket, is considered to be the most powerful launcher of ISRO till date.

2.) The 3.8-ton GSLV Mk-III has three modules on board, namely the Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan).

3.) The rover module is a six-wheeled AI-powered robotic vehicle. It will roll out its functioning and operations using solar energy and will conduct scientific experiments on the lunar surface for a time period of one lunar day.

4.) The mission becomes scientifically imperative as the evidence of water molecules by space mission- Chandrayaan 1 required further follow-up and discoveries to conclude the extent of water molecule distribution on the lunar surface. The positive results of this mission might address the origin of water on the Moon.