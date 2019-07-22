Chandrayaan 2: Indian at heart and in spirit, PM Narendra Modi hails ISRO’s indigenously-developed mission

PM Narendra Modi

Chandrayaan 2 Launch Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of Moon Chandrayaan 2, India’s second mission to the Moon. In a series of tweet PM Modi said that with Chandrayaan 2, the country’s Moon mission programme will get a substantial boost. “Efforts like Chandrayaan 2 will motivate our young generation and they will be encouraged to take up science, research and innovation,” PM Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi added that special moments like the launch of Chandrayaan 2 get etched in the collective memory of a nation and “in the annals of our glorious history”.

“Chandrayaan 2’s launch shows the prowess of Indian scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indian citizens to scale new heights in the field of science,” PM Modi said. “Every Indian is immensely proud today,” PM Modi tweeted.

Stressing upon the homegrown technology which is used in Chandrayaan 2, PM Narendra Modi said that the mission is Indian at heart and in spirit. “It is a matter of great pride for us that Chandrayaan 2 is a completely indigenous mission,” PM Modi said. He also informed that the Chandrayaan 2 mission will carry an Orbiter for remote sensing activities on the Moon and a Lander-Rover module called Vikram and Pragyaan respectively for analysis of the lunar surface.

At 1443 Hrs IST on Monday, Chandrayan 2 was launched by ISRO from its spaceport at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. After a tricky 48-day journey, Chandrayaan 2’s lander-rover module will attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region.