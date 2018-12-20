Chandrayaan 2 in 2019! After successful launch of ‘heaviest’ GSAT-7A satellite ISRO plans 32 launches next year

GSAT-7A with a lift-off mass of 2250 kg, is the heaviest geostationary satellite carrying communication transponders in Ku-band. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Isro yesterday added another feather in its cap with the launch of GSAT-7A satellite. Speaking after the launch, Chairman ISRO K Sivan told that GSAT 7A was the heaviest satellite carried by indigenous cryogenic stage. The Chairman said that there was a lot of improvisation on the thrust engines. Sivan also said that the increased fuel capacity and rocket thrust for GSLV had been a major success. Congratulating ISRO team for completing 17 launches this year Sivan assured that he was looking forward to 32 launches including Chandrayaan 2 next year. He said that it was a grand success after the launch of GSLV MK 14 launching GSAT 29 and PSLV carrying HySIS satellite. He told that GSLV had safely injected the satellite into the super-synchronous transfer orbit within the prescribed time limit.

GSAT-7A with a lift-off mass of 2250 kg, is the heaviest geostationary satellite carrying communication transponders in Ku-band. It is the 35th Indian Communication satellite built by ISRO and is capable of generating 3.3 KW of power. It will equip the Air Force to interlink ground radar stations, air bases, and Airborne Warning and Control System, thereby enhancing the Indian Air Force’s global operations by boosting its network-centric warfare competence.

The Indian space research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday successfully launched geostationary communication satellite GSAT-7A onboard Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F11. The exclusively advanced communication satellite separated from the rocket after 19 minutes of the launch. The 26-hour countdown for the launch commenced yesterday at 2.10 pm and the rocket blasted off at 4.10 pm from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The communication satellite cost nearly $71.12-113.79 million.

GSLV-Mk-II is ISRO’s fourth generation rocket with three stages. The first stage has four liquid strap-ons and a solid rocket motor, the second has a high thrust engine using liquid fuel, the third is the cryogenic upper stage. Apart from linking the airbases, the satellite will also boost the operation of unmanned air vehicle communication, like drones. Currently, there are 320 military satellites orbiting the planet, half of which belong the USA.

ISRO initially used seven cryogenic engines sold by Russia for the early phase of its GSLV programme that began in 2001. GSLV launches with Russian engines have had mixed success, with only two flights performing well. ISRO is developing a more powerful, fifth-generation GSLV-Mk-III rocket to launch satellites in the 4-6-tonne category. GSLV-Mk-III had a successful development flight last month when it launched the 3,423-kg GSAT-29 communication satellite. GSLV-Mk-III is the designated launch vehicle for India’s second moon mission next year and the first human spaceflight scheduled for 2022.