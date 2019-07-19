Chandrayaan 2: How ISRO plans to reach the Moon’s surface as scheduled

It will be the first time a spacecraft will land in the South Polar region of the Moon

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: In a quest to reach the unexplored south polar region of the Moon, Indian Space Agency ISRO is set to launch its spacecraft Chandrayaan 2 after a one week delay due to some technical issue in the first attempt by ISRO which is launching its Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft now on July 22, informed that there is no alteration in the landing schedule of the Lander Vikram. The agency was praised for its alertness and accuracy by scientists from all over the globe. ISRO informed that the launch is now scheduled at 1443 hours on Monday. The delayed launch of Chandrayaan 2 will not impact the date of landing of the spacecraft on the Moon’s surface. The Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan will touch the surface of the Moon September 6 as scheduled earlier.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a statement made to The Indian Express, ISRO’s heads public relations office, Vivek Singh said that “The landing date has not been changed as of now. But this might impact the course of the spacecraft and probably the intermediate journey will be altered. The changed path to meet the schedules landing is being worked out right now.”

The Indian Space Agency ISRO had informed in a statement on May 1, that the launch window of Chandrayaan-2 was available between July 9 and 16, a report suggested.

READ: Chandrayaan 2 benefits: Here is how ISRO’s mission to Moon will impact India and humanity

Notably, the original schedule would have taken as much as 54 days for the Chandrayaan 2 to reach the Moon. The spacecraft was scheduled to remain in the Earth’s orbit for the first 17 days after launch gradually increase its orbital radius several times before proceeding on a five-day journey towards the Moon’s orbit or the lunar orbit. The lander and rover would separate from the Orbiter and prepared for landing on the Moon’s surface on September 6, after spending 28 days orbiting the Moon. The Lander and Rover module both will remain functional for one lunar day that is 14 earth days after landing.

Notably, September 6 is crucial for ISRO to maximise data collection by instruments on the lander and rover. The date has been chosen after a lot of research to avoid any Lunar Eclipse, and ensure illumination from Sunlight.