Chandrayaan 2: How did India’s biggest space mission come to life? 9 interesting facts to know

Chandrayaan 2: With just few hours to go for the launch of Chandrayaan 2, let’s get a closer look at how did India’s biggest and most awaited space mission come to life? According to A Rajarajan, Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, “The sight and sound of the rocket lift off from Sriharikota is always overwhelming and mesmerising. A lot of things happen behind the scenes, activities are carried out 24×7, round-the-clock in a highly synchronized manner. ”

Did you know that it takes 50 days to integrate the GSLV Mk-III? A Rajarajan, Director of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, goes into interesting mission facts such as this and more

In a detailed explanation through a video shared on the ISRO Twitter handle, A Rajarajan also highlights the following facts:

1. The integration of the launch vehicle happens for a period of fifty days.

2. Favourable weather and wind conditions are a must for successful launch.

3. Planning a launch requires an accurate weather and wind profile modeling and predictions for the launch date.

4. Ensuring safety at all work sites requires elaborate planning and assessment of accidental risks.

5. The liquid fuel is loaded in the launch vehicle hours before the launch, ensuring adequate supply. Also, adequate loading requires careful monitoring of this activity.

6. All activities before and up to the time of the launch are controlled and monitored from the Mission Control Room, which has the system to assess the flight data from the launch vehicle.

7. Spent stages of the rocket are separated and fall back on the earth along the ground trace.

8. Careful analysis is done to predict the impact location of these stages to prevent any mishaps.

9. Just after the lift, the flight data are received, using the ground based radars at SHAR. This is how a successful launch is executed.

Further information is provided on the ISRO website, it explains that the moon is the closest cosmic body at which space discovery can be attempted as well as documented. Thus, it acts as a promising test bed to demonstrate technologies that are required to carry out important deep-space missions.

On its website, ISRO further explains that Chandrayaan-2 attempts to embrace and steer the nation towards a new age of discovery, which can increase every one’s understanding of space, stimulate technology-oriented advancements, pave the way for global alliances, and more importantly, inspire a future generation of Indian explorers and scientists.