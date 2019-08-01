Chandrayaan 2: Have amazing ‘Chanda Mama memories’? Share it with ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO is giving a chance to get featured on their social media handles. (Image ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 updates: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced on Twitter that people who will be sharing their favourite childhood memory about the Moon might get a chance to be featured on their social media handles. ISRO that successfully launched its spacecraft ‘Chandrayaan 2’ which is on its way to the south polar region of the Moon. It will be the first craft to explore the possibility of water in the uncharted territory of the Moon and has already manoeuvers in its trajectory to establish it onto the lunar transfer trajectory. Earlier ISRO, after a technical snag, launched the ‘Chandrayaan 2’ successfully in the second attempt on July 22. The spacecraft was placed into the Earth’s parking orbit in 989 seconds launch window using the indigenous launch vehicle GSLV Mk III M-1, which is the most powerful rocket that India has.

ISRO in a tweet wrote, “No one’s childhood is complete without stories of the Moon! Tell us what your favourite childhood Moon memory is and stand a chance to be featured on our handles.” This might be an indication that the Indian Space agency, in order to thank the people of the country for their unconditional support in their venture, is giving them such an honourable opportunity.

In July, before the launch of Chandrayaan 2, ISRO gave similar opportunities to the countrymen and also featured them on their social media handles. The ‘Celestial Shutterbug’ was one such initiative, where people got chance to get their pictures of the Moon to be featured on ISRO’s handle and in another such initiative named “Moon Essential”, the agency asked people to list the items that they would take to the Moon if given a chance.

Notably, ISRO has shown gratitude towards the people of India after, the launch of Chandrayaan 2 was called-off on July 15, and wrote on Twitter, “Reaching greater heights is part physics and part faith. Thank you for giving us more than enough of the latter!”

Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to soft-land its landing module Vikram and rover Pragyan on the Moon on September 7.