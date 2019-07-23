Chandrayaan 2: Godrej partners with ISRO to make Moon mission a grand success

GSLV Mk III has successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 to carry out the scientific experiments and explore the unexplored (Image: ISRO)

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: Critical equipment such as L110 engine and CE20 engine for the launcher Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk III (GSLV Mk III), thrusters for the Orbiter and Lander, and components for the DSN antenna, were all provided by Godrej Aerospace, a business of Godrej & Boyce.

After the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar exploration mission, using GSLV Mk III from Sriharikota, the company announced that they had a very important role to play in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s very complex mission till date.

Chandrayaan-2 is the first space mission which will conduct a soft landing near the Moon’s South Pole, an uncharted territory, in the first week of September 2019.

According to ISRO, the spacecraft is now revolving round the earth with a perigee (nearest point to Earth) of 169.7 km and an apogee (farthest point to Earth) of 45,475 km. And, today’s flight marks the first operational flight of the GSLV Mk III.

On this occasion, K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO said, “GSLV Mk III has successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 to carry out the scientific experiments and explore the unexplored. The entire credit of the successful launch goes to ISRO team who have worked hard to make this mission successful. We would like to congratulate entire ISRO team, quality team and industries who have contributed in this mammoth task”.

Terming today’s mission as the most complex mission by ISRO till date, Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej & Boyce pointed out that all the stages of the rocket are designed and manufactured in India, including the development of upper cryogenic stage with completely indigenized technology.

He said that his company has been in partnership with ISRO over many decades, on complex systems such as liquid propulsion engines for the PSLV and GSLV rockets, thrusters for satellites and antenna systems.

Godrej had also played an integral part of the prestigious Chandrayaan-1 (2008) and Mangalyaan missions (2014).