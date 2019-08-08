Chandrayaan 2: Godrej Aerospace plays a very important role in several ISRO missions, says top company official

Chandrayaan 2: Godrej has been associated with ISRO for various programmes such as PSLV, GSLV including GSLV Mk III. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2: Godrej Aerospace has been committed to the cause of indigenous manufacturing for India’s Space programs for about three decades. The company has built critical components for all the major missions including the recently launched Chandrayaan-2 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). SM Vaidya, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Aerospace, talks to Huma Siddiqui about its journey with ISRO. Following are excerpts.

S M Vaidya, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej & Boyce

How long has been your association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)?

Godrej Aerospace’s association with ISRO goes back a long way, beginning in 1985 with the supply of precision machined parts for various ISRO projects. Over the past three decades, we have been entrusted with increasing work from ISRO and this has resulted in increased participation, especially for complex equipment such as liquid propulsion engines for PSLV and GSLV rockets, thrusters for satellites and antenna systems.

Which are the programmes the company has worked with ISRO?

Godrej is involved in all the programs of ISRO since 1985 be its remote sensing, Tele education, Tele-medicine or interplanetary missions. Godrej has been associated with ISRO for various programmes such as PSLV, GSLV including GSLV Mk III – the heaviest satellite launched from India including Chandrayaan 1 (2008), Mangalyaan (2014) and Chandrayaan 2 in 2019.

The company Godrej & Boyce has been proudly committed to the cause of indigenous manufacturing for India’s space programs which are a key to strengthen India’s technological prowess.

Were you involved with Mars Programme and is the company going to be part of the planned Space Station by ISRO?

The successful insertion of the Mars orbiter spacecraft in the designated Mars orbit is indeed a very proud and historic moment for India. It was a proud moment for everyone at Godrej Aerospace to have been a part of this prestigious project. India is the first country to achieve this milestone at the very 1st attempt and at a fraction of the cost of an international launch.

The company built mission-critical items such as the liquid engine used in the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), precision components for the Orbiter Thruster as well as the ground system antenna together with the onboard antenna.

Will Godrej Aerospace be involved in the Human mission?

Yes, under the guidance of ISRO, Godrej is currently developing a high thrust engine (semi cryo) for Human mission.

How do you compare yourself with other private sector companies which are interested in the Space sector?

Godrej has the advantage of working with ISRO over last three decades. We have passed through learning and absorption phase and are ready with exclusive manufacturing facilities, trained and qualified manpower and attested quality systems. This helps us to optimise and deliver as per schedule or take tasks on developing new systems.