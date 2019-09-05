Chandrayaan 2: From launch to ISRO’s Moon-landing, India’s lunar mission’s journey so far

Chandryaan 2 Landing: ISRO’s lunar probe will land on the Moon’s surface after a 48-day space journey. (Image: ISRO)

ISRO Moon Landing: One of the most spectacular missions of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached its most-crucial and critical phase of its whole journey. The Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the Moon on September 7. ISRO launched its lunar probe onboard India’s biggest space vehicle, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII M1, which took off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. ISRO’s first lunar mission had suggested the possibilities of the presence of water in the south polar region of the Moon. Chandrayaan 2 will be the first rover-based spacecraft which will land in the south polar region of the Moon which is totally uncharted territory.

Here is a chronological timeline of the space journey of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 from the day of its launch :

July 22: GSLV MkIII-M1 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota at 14:43 hours IST.

July 24: First Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 1452 hours IST. The new orbit was 230 X 45163 km.

July 26: Second Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 0108 hours IST. The orbit achieved was 251 x 54829 km.

July 29: Third Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 1512 hours IST. The orbit achieved was 276 x 71792 km.

August 2: Fourth Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 1527 hours IST. The orbit achieved was 277 x 89472 km.

August 6: Fifth Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 1504 hours IST. The orbit achieved was 276 x 142975 km

August 14: The final Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was successfully carried at 0221 hours IST. The liquid engine of the spacecraft was fired for about 1,203 seconds to complete the maneuver. Chandrayaan 2 entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory with this maneuver.

August 20: Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was carried out successfully. The duration of maneuver was 1,738 seconds beginning from 0902 hours IST. With this maneuver, Chandrayaan 2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The Moon-bound orbit achieved was 114 km x 18072 km. This was one of the important and critical operations, failure of which could have resulted in the loss of lunar probe in deep space.

August 21: Second Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 1250 hours IST. The orbit achieved was 118 km x 4412 km.

August 22: ISRO shared pictures of the Moon as viewed by the LI4 Camera of Chandrayaan 2 on 21 August 2019 at 1903 UT.

August 28: Third Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 0904 hours IST. The orbit achieved was 179 km x 1412 km.

August 30: Fourth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 1818 hours IST. The orbit achieved was 124 km x 164 km.

September 1: The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 1821 hours IST. The orbit achieved was 119 km x 127 km.

September 2: The Vikram Lander module was successfully separated from the Orbiter module of Chandrayaan 2 at 1315 hours IST. The Vikram Lander was located in an orbit of 119 km x 127 km. The Orbiter module of Chandrayaan-2 continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

September 3: The first de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 0850 hours IST. The orbit of Vikram Lander was 104 km x 128 km.

September 4: The second de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully at 0342 hours.

The Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled for powered descent between 0100 and 0200 hours IST on September 07. This will be followed by touchdown of Lander between 0130 and 0230 hours IST.