Surprising! Chandrayaan 2 costs less than Hollywood movies Avatar and Avengers Endgame

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO is all set to launch India’s ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission to the Moon. The lift-off time of Chandrayaan 2 is 2.51 am on July 15. With Chandrayaan 2, India will join an elite club of nations to send a rover to Moon’s surface. There are many striking features of Chandrayaan 2 and it is set to achieve many firsts but what stands out is its cost which is way lower compared to any other Lunar Mission. Not just that, the cost of Chandrayaan 2 is far lower than big-budget Hollywood movies like Avengers: Endgame or the most expensive Hollywood movie ever Avatar.

While Chandrayaan 2’s total cost is Rs 978 crore or $142,651,080 ($142 million) which includes Rs 603 crore mission cost and Rs 375 crore for its launch – the cost of GSLV MK III, recently released Hollywood movie Avengers: Endgame was made in a massive budget of $356 million or Rs 2,443 crore. Hollywood’s most expensive film ever Avatar, released in 2009, had a gigantic budget of $478,792,250 ($478 million) or over Rs 3,282 crore.

Here’s is a list of the budget of some of the most expensive Hollywood movies:

1. Avatar (2009) – $ 478,792,250

2. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) – $444,142,183

3. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $356 Million

4. Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) – $348,057,713

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – $340,190,574

6. Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens (2015) – $314,876,938

Chandrayaan’s cost is also way lower than some other popular Hollywood movies including Spider-Man 3, Titanic(1997) which had a budget of $284,031,919, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and King Kong.

Earlier, ISRO’s Mangalyaan was hailed for being far cheaper at $74 million than Sandra Bullock and George Clooney’s Gravity which was made in a budget of $100 million.

ISRO has carved a niche for itself in the world of astronomy and space launches for running effective and less expensive projects. According to estimates, the US spent $ 25 billion on its 15 Apollo mission to Moon, which cost over $100 billion at the current price. These American missions included six Lunar missions that put Neil Armstrong and other astronauts to the Moon

As per a report by International Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development China’s Chang’e 4 Lunar craft landed on Moon in January and the Asian Giant spent $8.4 Billion on its entire space programme.

The erstwhile Soviet Union which launched an unmanned craft to the Moon in 1966 spent over $20 billion at a current value between 1960s and 70s.