Chandrayaan 2: Brad Pitt questions NASA’s astronaut about ISRO’s Vikram Lander

Chandrayaan 2 Vikram Lander update: Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt, in a split-screen video-call with Nick Hague, an American astronaut on the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday asked about the Vikram lander of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2. The actor who will be seen next in a space film ‘Ad Astra’ was on a call with the ISS astronaut on Monday. The conversation between the ISS astronaut Nick Hague and Brad Pitt went on about the unexpected consequences of weightless life.

The American astronaut is currently living on the ISS with two other Americans, two Russians and an Italian stated, “The calluses on the bottom of my feet have basically gone away because I don’t walk on my feet anymore.” Nick Hague while talking further about the weightless life added, “Now, the calluses have developed across the top of my foot, around my big toe. This has happened because I’m constantly hanging on things with my big toe.”

Brad Pitt, who was having a video call via split-screen from Washington headquarters of NASA said, “That is incredible to see.” The video call lasted for around 20-minutes and was broadcast on NASA TV as a part of Pitt’s promotional tour for the upcoming space film. Brad Pitt has played an astronaut who is sent to the edge of the solar system on a dangerous mission.

Taking the conversation further, the Ad Astra actor said, “Now, Let’s talk about me.” Tell me “How did we do? and how was our zero G?”

Replying to which the ISS astronaut said, “It was really good.”

Brad Pitt further asked about the momentum of life aboard the International Space Station. Notably, the astronauts work from 7:30 in the morning to 7:30 at night. The actor also queried about things like, “who controls the music?” to which he got a reply, that it is done in turns.

The actor took the conversation to headline when he put a question about Chandrayaan 2. Brad Pitt asked the ISS astronauts, “If they had been able to watch the Chandrayaan 2 moon lander?” Reply to the question the ISS astronaut replied, “Unfortunately no!”

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday thanked everyone for supporting them. The space agency in a tweet wrote, “Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward — propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!”

Space experts are considering September 21 as the deadline for re-establishing contact with the Vikram Lander as after that the south polar region of the Moon will enter into Lunar night and also the 14-earth-day life of the Vikram Lander and Pragyan rover will end.