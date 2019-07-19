Chandrayaan 2 benefits: Here is how ISRO’s mission to Moon will impact India and humanity

ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 Latest News: If Chandrayaan 2 launch, as well as the mission, become successful, ISRO will become the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the south polar region of Moon.
ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Mission: Chandrayaan 2 mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is one of the most eagerly- awaited events in the history of the Indian space programme. Even as the Chandrayaan 2 launch faced an unexpected delay due to ‘technical glitch’, the space-agency has been leaving no stone unturned in making this mission a historic one. Chandrayaan 2 launch, which was earlier scheduled on July 15, will now take place on July 22 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.
Many firsts for ISRO and India
If Chandrayaan 2 launch, as well as the mission, become successful, ISRO will become the first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the south polar region of Moon. Chandrayaan 2 mission is also the first expedition by the Indian space-agency to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface with home-grown technology. Chandrayaan 2 is also the first Indian mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology. If Chandrayaan 2 mission becomes successful, India will become the fourth country ever to soft-land on the lunar surface.
Chennai water crisis
During its first mission to Moon in 2008, ISRO found the water on Moon. This time the space-agency wants to go one step ahead on this discovery. Experts stated the expedition could offer much-needed solutions to existing water shortages in Chennai. India is trying to identify the existence of Helium-3 on the surface of the Moon. The non-radioactive Helium-3 is touted to have the potential to power nuclear fusion reactors for centuries. Chennai, despite being a coastal city is suffering from drinking water scarcity. In the desalination process the seawater is processed and made potable. However, desalination process requires an extreme energy guzzler technology. Here, Helium-3 based energy could come very handy.
Discoveries to benefit India, humanity
ISRO has stated that Chandrayaan 2 mission not only improves the understanding of the Moon but will also benefit India and humanity. It has said that a successful Chandrayaan 2 mission could prove to be a paradigm shift in the way expeditions to the Moon are conducted. Chandrayaan 2 mission will also increase the understanding of space, boost the advancement of technology and promote global alliances.
History of Moon, Earth
Chandrayaan 2 mission is essential to trace back the origin and evolution of the Moon. This is crucial as the Moon offers the linkage to Earth’s early history. Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to soft-land on the south pole of Moon. This region has craters that contain a fossil record of the early Solar System, according to ISRO.
