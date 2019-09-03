Chandrayaan 2: Another success! Vikram lander completes first deorbit maneuver

Chandrayaan 2: The Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan 2 mission is now just a few steps away from making contact with the lunar surface. (Image: ISRO)

Chandrayaan 2 Landing: First deorbit maneuver of Chandrayaan’s Vikram lander was successfully done on Tuesday, September 3. With this maneuver, the Vikram lander module of Chandrayaan 2 mission is now just a few steps away from making contact with the lunar surface. Through the deorbit maneuver, the Vikram lander is closing the gap with the Moon’s surface. The lander Vikram separated successfully from the orbiter on Monday, September 2. Also, it will undergo one more deorbit maneuver on Wednesday, September 4 before initiating powered descent towards the lunar surface to make a soft landing on September 7. ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 will be the first mission to explore the south pole region of the Moon. According to the data shared by the first lunar mission of ISRO, Chandrayaan 1, chances of this region of the Moon having water are very high.

ISRO, while informing about the successful completion of the first deorbit maneuver, tweeted: “The first de-orbit maneuver for VikramLander of Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Tuesday, September 03, 2019 at 0850 hours IST. ”

READ: Chandrayaan 2: What’s next for ISRO’s Moon-mission after Vikram Lander detaches from Orbiter

The Indian space agency provided additional information on its website. ISRO informed that “The first de-orbiting maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the maneuver was 4 seconds. The orbit of Vikram Lander is 104 km x 128 km. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in the existing orbit and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy. The next de-orbiting maneuver is scheduled on September 04, 2019 between 0330 to 0430 hours IST.”

The landing phase of the spacecraft is considered to be the most challenging part of the whole mission. The 15-minute long powered descent phase on September 7 will be the most crucial phase of the mission. This is the first time ISRO will be attempting to soft-land a spacecraft.