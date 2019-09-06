Chandrayaan 2: Ahead of Vikram, Pragyan Moon landing, PM Modi tweets to wish ISRO success

Chandrayaan 2 landing: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish ISRO luck and success!

Chandrayaan 2 updates: Just a few hours ahead of Chandrayaan 2 landing on the Moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish ISRO luck and success! Expressing enthusiasm and anticipation, PM Modi wrote in awe of the moon mission, commending the scientific prowess of the ISRO scientists. The successful landing of ISRO’s mighty Vikram lander will pave the way for displaying the exemplary prowess of India’s space scientists across the world, the PM tweeted.

For witnessing the live landing of the spacecraft on the lunar surface, PM Modi will join 70 student winners of ISRO’s online space quiz at ISRO’s Bengaluru centre. On Twitter, the Prime Minister expressed enthusiasm to share the special moments of watching the landing with the bright youngsters who won the space quiz on MyGov. He also applauded the large scale participation in the quiz, which showcases the interest of the youth in the field of science and space.

See PM Modi’s tweets:

I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan – 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

The online space quiz had selected student winners from across the country, as two top scoring students of the contest were selected from each state and union territory. The criteria for selecting the student winners in the quiz was to give the maximum correct answers in the shortest possible time. The duration of the online space quiz was 10 minutes, during which a maximum of 20 questions were to be answered by each student. The student winners have been invited to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ module, along with PM Modi at the ISRO’s Bengaluru centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged people to watch the final moments of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 descending onto the lunar south pole and to share photos on social media. He also stated that he shall retweet some of the photos.

The final phase of Moon landing is a very crucial one for the mission as a soft landing on the Moon’s south polar region will be conducted for the first time ever. Further, a successful landing will make India the fourth country in the world after Russia, the US and China to ever achieve a soft landing on the Moon.