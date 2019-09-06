Chandrayaan 2: 5 cool facts about ISRO’s space mission, Vikram lander, Pragyan rover you didn’t know

Chandrayaan 2 news: ISRO's mighty spacecraft Chandrayaan 2, fulfilling India's second quest to the Moon, is just hours away from its final touchdown!
Chandrayaan 2 news: ISRO’s mighty spacecraft Chandrayaan 2, fulfilling India’s second quest to the Moon, is just hours away from its final touchdown! The entire country is waiting in anticipation of Chandrayaan 2’s landing, which has several crucial phases. ISRO’s Moon mission itself has several challenges and involves many first-time milestones to be achieved for India. Some of these have never been attempted before, by any other country across the world!
Chandrayaan 2′ spacecraft which is the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III) is the country’s most powerful launcher till date. It has been completely designed and fabricated within the country. It comprises three modules on board, namely the Orbiter, the Lander (Vikram) and the Rover (Pragyan).
We take a look at some of the most important Chandrayaan 2 mission facts at a glance:
Chandrayaan 2 Mission facts:
- Chandrayaan 2 is reinvigorating the spirit of scientific curiosity in India: As a testament to India’s scientific spirit, an overwhelming majority of Chandrayaan 2’s components are designed and fabricated by citizens and scientists across the length and breadth of India. This includes the Pragyan rover’s traction control and motor dynamic systems, which are essential to the mission’s success.
- Chandrayaan 2’s launcher will weigh as much as 640 mid-size hatchbacks! The GSLV Mk-III, which launched the Chandrayaan 2, weighs a staggering 640 tonnes with the complete payload. This is almost as heavy as 640 hatchback cars stacked on top of each other.
- Chandrayaan 2 aims to conduct India’s first ‘soft landing’ on the Moon: The lander aboard Chandrayaan 2- named Vikram after Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space programme, will utilize the advanced propulsion systems to attempt the nation’s first soft landing on the Moon.
- Chandrayaan 2 will help scientists take a closer look at the Moon’s surface: Chandrayaan 2’s orbiter, Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will carry 14 scientific payloads, which includes the Laser-induced breakdown spectroscopes and X-ray Monitors – which will understand the Moon’s composition and seismic activities better.
- Chandrayaan 2 will be the first craft to land on the Moon’s south polar region: The technical complications of landing on the Moon’s south polar region have deterred many previous space attempts, Chandrayaan 2 will be the first to reach the South polar region of the lunar surface, and will take the Indian tricolor where no other country has reached before!
