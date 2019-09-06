Chandrayaan 2: 5 cool facts about ISRO’s space mission, Vikram lander, Pragyan rover you didn’t know

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO’s Moon mission itself has several challenges and involves many first-time milestones to be achieved for India.

ISRO's Moon mission itself has several challenges and involves many first-time milestones to be achieved for India. Some of these have never been attempted before, by any other country across the world!

Chandrayaan 2′ spacecraft which is the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III) is the country's most powerful launcher till date.

Chandrayaan 2′ spacecraft which is the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mark-III (GSLV Mk-III) is the country’s most powerful launcher till date. It has been completely designed and fabricated within the country. It comprises three modules on board, namely the Orbiter, the Lander (Vikram) and the Rover (Pragyan).

We take a look at some of the most important Chandrayaan 2 mission facts at a glance:

Chandrayaan 2 Mission facts:

Chandrayaan 2 is reinvigorating the spirit of scientific curiosity in India: As a testament to India’s scientific spirit, an overwhelming majority of Chandrayaan 2’s components are designed and fabricated by citizens and scientists across the length and breadth of India. This includes the Pragyan rover’s traction control and motor dynamic systems, which are essential to the mission’s success.

