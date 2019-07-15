Lunar Eclipse date and time: India to witness Chandra Grahan, Where all you can see

Lunar Eclipse can be seen with the naked eye without the need for any special equipment.

Chandra Grahan Lunar Eclipse: In the wee hours of Wednesday, Indian subcontinent will witness an intriguing celestial event. The partial Lunar Eclipse will be seen in India during the wee hours of Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Lunar eclipse in a celestial event in which the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon resulting in the Moon to fall under the shadow cast by the Earth. Such events are only possible when the Sun, the Moon and the Earth are aligned in a straight line, the reason why Lunar eclipse occurs only on full moon nights.

The event of lunar eclipse will be visible in partial phase throughout India but this could be obstructed by the monsoon clouds and hamper the spectacular view for many. The Eclipse will be visible from most regions around the globe including Asia and Europe, Africa, Australia, and South America.

The Indian sub-continent will witness the partial phase of the celestial event from all places excluding the north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh. In India the Moon will enter the penumbral phase at around 12:15 am on July 17 and enter the umbra partially around 01:31 am. The helm of the partial lunar eclipse could be witnessed at around 3 am IST. This is when the moon will be under the maximum umbra shadow of the Earth. The partial lunar eclipse will end at around 04:30 am in India.

Experts suggested that the duration of the umbral phase is speculated to be around one and a half-hour long, while the duration of the penumbral phase will be around five and a half-hour long. The monsoon season could be a hide and seek agent during the celestial event and there is a high possibility of such a play.

The interesting part about this celestial event is that during a Lunar Eclipse no special equipment or glasses are needed to view the Moon going into the Earth’s shadows. The onlookers can enjoy the celestial event with naked eyes but cloud-free weather will be an issue.