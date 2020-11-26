Chandra Grahan 2020: Lunar eclipse to occur on November 30: Timing, where to watch and all you need to know

All the lunar eclipses this year were penumbral. (Representative image)

Lunar Eclipse 2020 in India: The fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year is set to occur next Monday! On November 30, the last lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to take place, coinciding with the Kartik Purnima, according to a report in IE. Much like the previous eclipses, this will also be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning that the Earth would come between the Sun and the Moon, and the natural satellite will pass by the outer shadow of the Earth. So when and how can you watch the phenomenon in India?

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Where will it be visible?

According to Time and Date, the lunar eclipse will be visible in Australia, Asia, Pacific, Europe, Atlantic, North America and South America. However, it will depend on the weather conditions, with foggy and overcast conditions hampering visibility.

2020 Kartik Purnima Eclipse: Timings and visibility in India

The eclipse will occur at 1:04 pm in India, and it will last for over four hours, ending at 5:22 pm. The peak of the eclipse will occur at 3:13 pm. This means that people in India would not be able to see the celestial event anywhere as it would be below the horizon, like the last eclipse. The eclipse would also be outlasting the duration of the previous one.

This year, four lunar eclipses were set to appear, of which three occurred on January 10, June 5 and July 4. Of these, people in India were able to witness the first two eclipses. All the lunar eclipses this year were penumbral, and not total or partial.

Apart from lunar eclipses, two solar eclipses were also slated to occur. While the first solar eclipse took place on June 21, the second one is expected to occur on December 14. This would be the only celestial event remaining this year after the lunar eclipse on Monday.