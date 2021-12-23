CESSI invites participants for Space Science Exhibition, check registration deadline, other details

The event to be convened in a hybrid mode will consist of a space science exhibition, primary scientific sessions that will be undertaken online and other local outreach events.

In a welcome development for science and space enthusiasts, a science exhibition is being organised on the occasion of the 21st National Space Science Symposium (NSSS) in Kolkata. The event to be convened in a hybrid mode will consist of a space science exhibition, primary scientific sessions that will be undertaken online and other local outreach events. The information about the event in Kolkata was shared by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India on microblogging platform twitter. Science and space enthusiasts and the general public can participate in the online event by completing the registration process on the official website of the National Space Science Symposium.

Individuals willing to take part in the space science exhibition are allowed to go to the Registration section on the website where they can also put in their abstract submission for the exhibition. It is pertinent to note that the registration for the main scientific program is free of cost and is open for scientists, students, media personnel, and other outreach bodies. The organisers have said that the outreach and other local events will be held in the hybrid mode allowing people to participate in the event physically as well as online.

Registration deadline

As per the press release issued by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, the deadline for the registration process will end on January 10, 2022. Similarly, the last date for abstract submission will also be January 10, 2022 by which all participants must submit their abstract and registration details. The event which is being hosted by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata has ISRO and other scientific bodies of the country as active sponsors.