Flood warning for Delhi! Yamuna level nears ‘danger’ mark

A flood warning has been issued for the Yamuna in Delhi for Friday. The Central Water Commission has warned of a ‘severe’ flood situation. A ‘severe’ flood warning means the water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to touch or surpass the ‘danger level’.

At the Old Railway Bridge, the danger level is marked 205.33 metres. A city flood control room official confirmed to The Indian Express that a warning had been issued for Friday amid the possibility that the water level would touch the ‘danger’ mark.

As of 10 PM on Thursday, the water level was at 203.98 metres, below the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres. The water level had fallen from around 204.12 metres at 6 PM. On Thursday, the highest level recorded was 204.29 metres at 9 AM.

The highest flood level at the Old Railway Bridge, recorded in 1978, is 207.49 metres.

The Central Water Commission has also warned of a ‘severe’ flood for the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge from August 13 to 16.

While Delhi recorded only trace rainfall on Thursday, heavy rain battered neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The peak discharge from the Hathnikund barrage on the Yamuna in Haryana was 221,786 cusecs at 2 Pm on Thursday, staff members at the flood control room told The Indian Express. The discharge was reduced to 165,527 cusecs at 11 PM.

The discharge from Hathnikund determines the level of water in downstream Delhi. The water usually takes around three days to reach Delhi.

The Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control department also issued the flood warning. The department has advised all sector officers to keep vigil in their respective areas and take action at vulnerable points. The sector officers and district administration officials will carry out announcements and deploy quick reaction teams to warn people living near the Yamuna embankments in the coming days.

The river witnessed a prolonged dry spell this year, leaving the National Capital grappling with water shortage as plants operated at reduced capacities throughout the summer months. The river was running dry by June end, with the level hitting a low of 203.24 metres at Wazirabad.

With inputs from Asian News International