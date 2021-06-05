Central team to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas in Bengal

Cyclone Yaas struck the coastal belts of Odisha and Bengal on May 26. (PTI Image)

A seven-member central team will arrive in West Bengal on a three-day visit to make an on-spot assessment of the damage caused by cyclone Yaas, a senior official said on Saturday. The inter-ministerial team headed by SK Shahi, joint secretary in the ministry of home affairs, will take stock of the situation in South 24 Parganas district upon its arrival on Sunday, and Purba Medinipur the day after, he said.

It is scheduled to complete its assessment in three days and leave for Delhi on June 9, the official said. “After reaching Bengal on Sunday morning, the team will head to the affected areas of South 24 Parganas district. There, it will hold a meeting with officials.

“On Monday, the central team will be visiting Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur, where officials will give a presentation on the damage caused by Yaas,” he said. According to government sources, the inter-ministerial team is also likely to hold a meeting with finance department officials during its three-day visit.

Cyclone Yaas struck the coastal belts of Odisha and Bengal on May 26, dumping rain, flooding homes, and leaving behind a trail of destruction.