Celestial treat for stargazers! ‘Evening star’ Venus just got brighter! 5 amazing things to watch out in April

NASA Hubble Space Telescope ultraviolet-light image of the planet Venus. (Courtesy: NASA/JPL)

Clear skies due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown is just one reason why stargazers will have a great time this April — the other reason being Venus, the “Evening Star”! Dazzling Venus that shines in the western evening sky will be at its brightest during the next month or so, reports Space.com.

Here are some of the rare Venus-related occurrences one can expect in the next few weeks:

On April 27, Venus will shine nine-times brighter than Jupiter, its nearest planetary ‘competitor’, and will outshine Sirius, the brightest of all stars, by almost 20-times. The report states that Venus, the brightest star in the evening sky, sets a few hours after the sun, but in between April 7 and April 22, some regions will see it setting really late. Certain areas on the Earth could even see Venue setting as late as 11.30 pm (local time), says the Space.com report. Although the gap between the moon and Venus is about 7 degrees, around April 26 the two brightest objects in the sky will be descending side by side. A rare occurrence indeed! Through binoculars or telescopes, or in exceptional circumstances even through naked eyes, subtle details in Venus’ clouds will be visible as its phase thins and its diameter noticeably increases. This would also be the ideal month to observe the crescent of Venus. Venus comes extremely close to the Pleiades cluster of stars — popularly known as the “Seven Sisters”— once every 8 years, says the report. Venus’ glare in this period will completely outshine Pleiades. The “Evening Star” will also pass right through the “Seven Sisters” in 2028, 2036, 2044, 2052, and so forth.

US’ space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), states that though Venus isn’t the closest planet to the Sun, it is still the hottest. It is only a little bit smaller than the Earth and has the reputation of being a very active planet with mountains and volcanoes on its surface.