Celebrating mangroves on World Wetlands Day

Wetlands are an integral part of Earth’s ecosystem. They host several biodiverse floral and faunal species, have an immense capacity to sequester carbon, and purify water, hence combatting the ravages of climate change. Per WWF, around 300-400 million people world-over depend on wetlands for their livelihoods or protection against floods and other storms. Yet, it is estimated that the world has lost 87% of its wetlands since 1900s because of development activities which have also pushed many species to the brink of extinction.

Mangroves – The Defense and Support System

One of the key types of wetlands that are crucial for protection of biodiversity and building climate resilience are Mangroves. These salt-tolerant forested wetlands lying on the boundary of marine and terrestrial are considered as first defenders of the 9 states which make the nearly 7500-kilometre-long Indian coastline. These areas often experience storm surges and cyclonic activity which leaves habitations vulnerable to widespread destruction. Consisting of thick canopied trees with aerial root systems, Mangroves dissipate storm energy protecting the areas that lie further inland.

Due to rising global temperatures, the risk of coastal flooding and receding coastlines are of pressing concern. Able to withstand saline and brackish water, mangroves prevent erosion of coastlines thereby stabilizing them. At the edge of major coastal cities, where numerous people inhabit urban slums with poor infrastructure, which is vulnerable to coastal flooding, storm surges etc., protection offered by mangroves is invaluable.

For major coastal cities with high carbon emissions from anthropogenic activities, mangroves are natural carbon sinks. It is estimated that they store up to 4 times more carbon than terrestrial trees by sequestering it from the atmosphere.

The biodiverse mangroves provide livelihood opportunities for various communities dependent on forest products. For fishing communities specifically, mangroves play the role of natural nurseries for fishes and other aquatic species like crabs, molluscs etc. In Mumbai, the Koli fishing community relies on mangroves to a large extent for their livelihoods.

Mangroves’ multiple benefits make it difficult to measure their economic contribution. A UNEP study of 2014 estimates that mangroves provide economic benefits worth US$ 33-57000 per hectare per year. However, despite these benefits, they are routinely cleared for infrastructure and other development activities.

The Issues

India lost 40% of its mangrove cover during the 1900s. Agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, dumping of waste, and the devastation from extreme weather events continue to cause their depletion. Cyclones routinely cause immeasurable destruction to various coastal mangroves. Mangroves are resilient and shift the species composition and spread according to prevailing circumstances, but this is greatly limited due to ‘hard’ boundaries that permanent settlements form, which prevents their expansion and adaptation.

Further, dumping waste and industrial pollutants in the water streams that feed mangroves can increase the stress on this ecosystem. Non-biodegradable plastics can cause blockages in channels and lead to chemicals leaching in the water over time. While mangrove roots can filter saline water, different mangrove trees species do not have the same capacity to withstand salinity – thereby causing imbalances in the species diversity of an area. Industrial pollutants and inorganic waste also cause damage by blocking the root systems of the trees thereby degrading the habitats of various species .

Power of Collective Action

Protecting mangroves must involve policy makers, industry, non-governmental organisations, and citizens. From the policy standpoint, for instance, an order from the Bombay High Court last year designated 53% of Maharashtra’s mangrove cover a forest, preventing unauthorized dumping of waste, landfilling, and clearance of mangroves. For effective implementation, such policies require an active participation from industry and citizens. With concentrated efforts for conservation of mangroves and focus on environmentally responsible processes, the Vikhroli mangroves conserved by Godrej & Boyce, are proof that industry can co-exist with nature. Initiatives like the India Mangrove Coalition, under CII’s India Business & Biodiversity Initiative (IBBI), can strengthen and give impetus to collective industry-led action for conservation of mangroves.

Businesses can also run multi-stakeholder campaigns to spread awareness and generate interest in youth about the importance of mangroves and other wetland ecosystems. Godrej & Boyce along with WWF India has been running the ‘Magical Mangroves campaign’ which equips volunteers from the 9 coastal states of India to spread awareness on mangroves in their respective regions. Further supporting environmental initiatives through Pirojsha Godrej Foundation and encouraging research and conservation on mangroves and endemic plant species of western ghats, an entire system addressing the key aspects of conservation, awareness and research has been created.

The Way Forward

Integral to the survival of cities and people, the biodiversity, green cover, and natural beauty of mangroves can also change the perception about a city. The mangroves in Mumbai significantly change its perception as a concrete jungle and inspire citizens to join hands in conserving nature. As inhabitants of this unique planet, we stand in the midst of a climate crisis. It is imperative that we mitigate the effects of human activities and protect the numerous, biodiverse ecosystems that are our collective inheritance.

