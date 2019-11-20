Cartosat-3: Now witness ISRO’s PSLV-C47 launch at SHAR, Sriharikota; Here’s how

The launch of PSLV-C47 /Cartosat-3 by ISRO is scheduled at 9:28 PM on November 25 of this year.

ISRO news: The Indian Space Research Organization tweeted on Tuesday that registrations were open for citizens to witness the launch of PSLV-C47/ CARTOSAT-3 launch from kits viewing the gallery at Shri Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is scheduled at 9:28 PM on November 25. The space centre will be open for the same at 8:00 AM on November 20. ISRO had previously set up registrations for citizens to view Chandrayaan 2 launch on July 19.

The following attractions forming the ‘Space Theme Park’ are a part of of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota:

Rocket Garden

ISRO launch vehicles of 1:1 ratio such as the ASLV, PSLV, GSLV, Mk-III, Sounding Rocket and the SLV will be actualised with provisions to go inside them. Lawn with photo points will also be developed. Fountains will also be realised in the middle of the garden.

Launch View Gallery

The gallery is a viewing zone for citizens to cheer for their country, a way to witness the launch activities by ISRO. For now, there are no proper facilities in place to accommodate more than a set number of visitors to view the launches. After its upgradation and completion, it will allow thousands of viewers to see live launches.

Space Museum

It tells the history of the Indian Space Programme since its inception. The story is divided into six sections. History, education, technology, applications, global and the future are some of its subsections.

Citizens interested in witnessing the launch of PSLV-C47/ CARTOSAT-3 can register themselves here: https://www.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp