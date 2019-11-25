Cartosat-3: Everything you need to know about ISRO’s next generation Earth observation satellite

Recently, the ISRO announced the re-scheduling of PSLV-C47 launch carrying Cartosat-3 to November 27, 2019, at 0928 hrs from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.(Image: ISRO)

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C47) launch carrying Cartosat-3 launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on November 27, 2019, is expected to give an impetus to cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use, utility management, water distribution, land maps, Land Information System (LIS) as well as Geographical Information System (GIS) applications for use by various Organisations.

Recently, the ISRO announced the re-scheduling of PSLV-C47 launch carrying Cartosat-3 to November 27, 2019, at 0928 hrs from Second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. This was scheduled for November 25, 2019, earlier.

Cartosat-3 Earth Observation Satellite

According to the Indian Space Agency, the PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and thirteen other commercial nano-satellites from the USA (as part of a commercial arrangement with New Space India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

Milind Kulshreshtha, C4I expert, explains “The satellites shall be placed in a Sun Synchronous orbit at 509 km altitude with 97.5-degree inclination. The Sun-synchronous orbits are polar orbits utilised by satellites aimed at Earth focussed studies like Earth observation, weather forecasting etc. as in this arrangement the ground, as seen by the satellite sensors, is continuously illuminated by the Sun.”

“ISROs space programme has been highly application-specific for national-level benefits. Today, India operates one of the largest constellations of Remote Sensing space-based imaging satellites with first remote sensing satellite launched in 1988 Cartosat-1, 2, 2A, 2B satellites formed part of such satellites and Cartosat-3 satellite is the third generation advanced satellite having higher resolution imaging capability being launched for mission continuity, technology improvement and ensuring uninterrupted information available for the end-users. The last of Cartosat-2 Series satellite weighing 710kg was launched by PSLV-C40 last January,” he adds.

According to him, the Cartosat-3 shall form part of Earth Observation satellite Mission and provide various spatial, spectral and temporal data for applications like urban planning, Agriculture, Water resource management, rural development, environment, forestry, ocean resources and disaster management. The ISRO’s data users are mainly Central agencies and State-level agencies with a large amount of information also made available to private players too.

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C47 Rocket

PSLV series rockets are the third generation launch vehicle of India and are the first Indian launch vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages. Since its first launch in 1994, PSLV has proven itself with numerous successful mission launches and have been the workhorse of ISRO, including the launch of Chandrayaan-1(2008) and Mars Orbiter (2013) launch. PSLV has three variants and PSLV XL version is the 44m tall rocket with six solid strap-on motors and capable of carrying 320tonnes as lift-off mass. PSLV-C47 shall launch the Cartosat-3 along with 13 commercial nano-satellites into Sun Synchronous orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

“PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of the PSLV ‘XL’ configuration and the 74th launch vehicle mission from this location. The previous PSLV-C46 the mission was utilized for the launch of RISAT-2B on June 22, this year, “Kulshreshtha says.