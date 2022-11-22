Carrier India installs 17 display boards to show air quality under ‘United for Air’ initiative

Carrier India, as part of its ‘United for Air’ initiative, has installed 17 LED display boards in Gurugram, which will show the real-time air quality index in various areas and suggest ways to tackle air pollution.

“Carrier India continues to expand United for Air, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative designed to educate and bring the communities of Gurugram together to work for cleaner outdoor air,” a statement said.

The company unveiled its 17th LED air quality display board at Huda City Centre in Gurugram on Tuesday, it stated.

Also Read| NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

These boards will display air quality on the basis of data collected from air quality monitors installed in the nearest location. The company has installed eight such air quality monitors in collaboration with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

The air quality monitors connect with LED boards that display real-time PM2.5 and PM10 levels, along with recommendations such as ‘Go for an evening walk’ and ‘Do yoga outdoors’ when conditions are good, and ‘Wear masks’ and ‘Avoid strenuous activities’ when pollution levels are high.

Carrier India is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global provider of sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

“We took on the challenge of getting people together to help create a healthier and more sustainable future for Gurugram,” said Chirag Baijal, Managing Director, Carrier India.

Carrier works with United Way Delhi, which partners with other non-governmental organisations to organise events for schools, corporations and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to increase awareness and facilitate changes.

Under the ‘United for Air’ initiative, it has engaged more than 60 RWAs and 20,000 students through various activities, including street plays, musical mobs and cyclothons.

Carrier said it plans to install additional air monitors and LED display boards to make real-time data accessible to more residents of Gurugram.

Also read: Researchers find new method to control plastic pollution and it’s genius!

It has also launched the ‘United for Air’ mobile app which provides real-time PM2.5 and PM10 levels, along with the temperature and relative humidity.

The ‘United for Air’ programme supports Carrier’s 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals of positively impacting communities through continued investments in initiatives that promote sustainability through education, partnerships and climate resiliency programmes, it said.