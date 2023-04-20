Cabinet approves Rs 6,000 crore quantum mission

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) worth Rs 6,003 crore which would put India among the top six countries involved in the research and development in quantum technologies.

To be rolled out during 2023-24 to 2030-31, NQM will mainly work towards strengthening India’s research and development in the quantum arena alongside indigenously building quantum-based (physical qubit) computers which are far more powerful to perform the most complex problems in a highly secure manner.

“The mission will help India take a quantum leap in this area of research. It will have wide-scale applications ranging from healthcare and diagnostics, defence, energy and data security,” Jitendra Singh, minister (Independent charge), Department of Science and Technology (DST), said at a media briefing.

DST will lead this national mission, supported by other departments. At present, research and development works in quantum technologies are being undertaken in the US, Canada, France, Finland, China and Austria.

According to an official statement, the mission would greatly benefit communication, health, financial and energy sectors as well as drug design, and space applications.

“It will provide a huge boost to national priorities like digital India, Make in India, Skill India and Stand-up India, Start-up India, Self-reliant India and Sustainable Development Goals,” according to the statement.

The mission will entail development of satellite-based secure communications between a ground station and a receiver located within 3,000 kms during the first three years.

For satellite-based communication within Indian cities, NQM will lay communication lines using quantum key distribution over 2,000kms. For long distances quantum communication, especially with other countries, tests will be conducted in the coming years.