Cabinet apprised of MoU between India, Spain for collaborations in astronomy

November 4, 2020 5:46 PM

The MoU was signed between Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru and the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) and the GRANTECAN, S.A. (GTC), Spain, a statement said.

The activities to be carried out under this MoU will lead to new scientific results, new technologies, capacity building through increased scientific interaction and training, and joint scientific projects, it added.

The Union Cabinet was apprised on Wednesday of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Spain for scientific and technical collaborations in the field of astronomy.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru and the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) and the GRANTECAN, S.A. (GTC), Spain to develop scientific and technical collaborations in the astronomy field, the statement said.

The activities to be carried out under this MoU will lead to new scientific results, new technologies, capacity building through increased scientific interaction and training, and joint scientific projects, it added.

The joint research projects, training programmes, conferences, seminars under the MoU will be open to all qualified scientists, students and technologists and will be supported solely on the basis of scientific merit and experience, it added.

