Brazil seeks India’s support in procuring material, systems for its launch vehicle programme

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday discussed with Brazilian Science, Technology and Innovation minister Marcos Pontes ways to further explore space cooperation between the two countries, including India’s support in procurement of material and systems for Brazil’s launch vehicle programme, a statement said. Cooperation possibilities in future space science missions, utilising ISRO’s PS4 orbital platform, space weather studies were also discussed in the virtual meeting, it added.

The meeting took place a day after the successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite of Brazil by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday. “The collaboration between the two countries mark a beginning of robust bonding and is a role model for other countries to follow,” Singh said, adding that the launch also marked the first dedicated mission of ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL).

Singh, who is incharge of the Department of Space, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided a special impetus in the last 5-6 years to all the scientific pursuits, including space technology, and extended its applications to different sectors and areas bringing ‘Ease of living’ for common man. He said whether it is railways or smart cities, agriculture or disaster management, highways or defence, space technology is contributing to it in a big way.

Referring to the government’s decision to “unlock” India’s space technology to private players for the first time after independence, Singh said this will bring ‘Ease of Living’, ‘Ease of Environment’, and ‘Ease of Humanity’. Singh said that while India began its space journey after several other countries, today it is in a position to provide inputs from Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan to the premier institutions of the world like the NASA.

On his part, Pontes said India-Brazil joint venture in space technology will offer new opportunities for companies and help create new jobs. “Brazil has also requested for India’s support in procurement of material and systems for its launch vehicle programme,” the statement said.

He added that Amazonia-1 is an optical earth observation satellite and is intended to provide remote sensing images to observe and monitor deforestation, to improve the real-time detection system of deforestation in Brazil, especially in the Amazonia region, and to monitor diversified agriculture throughout the country.

He said the new satellite would open the door for multiple business, trade and governmental opportunities. Since early 2000s, India and Brazil have signed cooperative instruments for exploration and peaceful uses of outer space, both at the government level (2004) and space agency level (between ISRO and Brazilian Space Agency AEB in 2002).

In line with the provisions of the agency level MoU, a JWG was formed in 2007. The JWG (reconstituted with new members) had a meeting in January 2020.