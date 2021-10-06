Brace up for warm days ahead! Coming days in Delhi likely to remain dry: IMD

The maximum temperature stood at 35.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday ( PTI Photo by Atul Yadav)

According to the weather agency India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wednesday is likely to be warmer than other days. Delhi will be recording no rainfall with the maximum temperature likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be recorded 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD on Tuesday stated, as quoted saying in the Indianexpress.com, that conditions were favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from parts of northwest India in the next 2 hours. On Wednesday, the relative humidity recorded was at 84 per cent while the temperature at the same time recorded was 28.4 degrees celsius. Partly cloudy skies are also expected for the day.

On Tuesday, a part of Delhi NCR witnessed a light rainfall. The Safdarjung weather observatory of the IMD, recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall. The Lodi Road observatory recorded 0.3 mm and the Aya Nagar station received some amount of rainfall. The IMD’s seven-day forecast reveals that this is likely to be the last bit of rainfall for this week. The rest of the week is likely to remain dry.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 and 36 degrees celsius over the next seven days with the minimum ranging from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature stood at 35.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.