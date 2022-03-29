Brace for Summer! Soaring temperature, heat wave conditions predicted in these parts of the country

Summer is officially here and it’s time to brace for soaring temperatures and heat waves. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already forecasted heat wave like conditions in isolated parts of north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from March 30th. These heat waves will likely occur in Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim.

The day temperature in Mumbai is predicted to rise to 37 degrees Celsius, which is 4-5 degrees above normal, from Wednesday, reported IE. Speaking of the whole of Maharashtra, a gradual and steady rise in maximum temperatures can be seen by 2-3 degree Celsius is expected during the next five days, as per the weather bureau forecast.

With the day temperature soaring to 42.9 degree Celsius, Akola in Vidarbha region was recorded as the hottest area on Monday. Recently, Mumbai and north Konkan areas too witnessed high temperatures and heat wave like conditions, reported IE. According to weather experts, the prolonged spell of hot days in the state is mainly due to the warm winds coming from hotter west and northwest India regions, where heat wave conditions prevailed last week.

The maximum temperature recorded at IMD’s Santacruz observatory on Monday was normal at 33.4 degrees Celsius, while the night or the minimum temperature was recorded a degree above normal at 24.1 degrees Celsius, IE reported. The forecast has predicted maximum temperature likely to remain between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius, from Wednesday till April 2. Partly cloudy skies may occur starting next month.

The India Meteorological Department in its March-May summer season temperature outlook said that Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and adjoining northern Maharashtra, and west Madhya Pradesh may observe above normal maximum temperatures. Soaring temperatures could also be witnessed in some pockets of east Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland during March, April, and May.