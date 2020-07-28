Bonanza for stargazers! Delta Aquariid meteor shower to peak soon — check details, timings of shooting stars display

The meteor shower will peak on July 29 — and the early hours will offer some of the best chances to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower.(Representative image: Reuters)

Stargazers will know that the slower the shooting star, the better the chances of them having a good look at it. And the stargazers night be in luck, as a shower of some of the slowest moving shooting stars, that are a part of one of the longest-running meteor shower has begun on July 12, and will continue till August 23, Forbes reported. The meteor shower will peak on July 29 — and the early hours will offer some of the best chances to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower.

The report stated that the phenomenon called Delta Aquariid meteor shower will peak with approximately 20 meteor showers appearing every hour. Another good omen for the stargazers will be the fact that the meteorites will be moving at a comparatively slow pace of about 41 kilometers per second, making them easy to spot. It will be positioned close to the star Skat (or Delta Aquarii), which is at a distance of 160 light-years, and the display will appear from the constellation of Aquarius.

The hours before the dawn will give stargazers the best opportunity to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower.

Areas in the Southern Hemisphere and in the equatorial region will have the best view of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower since its radiant — the point from which shooting stars tend to originate —is higher above the horizon. But the Delta Aquariid meteor shower will also be visible from the Northern Hemisphere, the report added.

A comet called 96P/Machholz that orbits the Sun every five years could be the source of the Delta Aquarid meteor shower, astronomers say. And the report states that it will return in the Solar System in the year 2023.

Another popular meteor shower — the Perseid meteor shower — will occur between July 23 till August 20, and peak around August 11 and12.