Bonanza for star-gazers in February! Watch out for these celestial highlights this month, says NASA

All month long, people interested in looking out at the sky can observe Mars “high in the west after sunset.” Image: NASA

Bonanza for star-gazers in February! The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has come out with interesting insights for star-gazers across the world. In a video released by NASA, top tips have been given by the space agency that people can look for in the night sky this month. February, a month which is special for NASA, as its rover- Perseverance (along with Ingenuity helicopter) will land on the surface of Mars on February 18 after six-and-half months of travelling in space. While this cannot be directly seen from the human eye, NASA said people can see the red planet itself. All month long, people interested in looking out at the sky can observe Mars “high in the west after sunset.”

Well, people can look at the planet and imagine the landing of a rover. NASA said the planet would be visible all month long just in the evening around midnight. Right next to the planet, a half-full moon can also be at that time. This will help people identify the red planet next to it, which is likely to have a distinctive salmon-pink color.

NASA further pointed out the moon movement. On February 20- 22 this month, NASA asked people to keep their gaze at the moon to see how it moves across the Winter Circle, also known as Winter Hexagon. It is to note that the Winter Circle is a pattern of six bright stars that can be seen in a wide region of the sky. According to NASA, just like the Summer Triangle, the Winter Circle and Winter Triangle also denote the season. This can be seen rising from east during the evening and they move to the western side by the end of the season. They can be seen in the northern hemisphere.

Another event highlighted by NASA to be observed is Gemini twins. There are two bright stars known as Castor and Pollux (names derived from the inseparable twins from Roman and Greek mythology) of the Gemini constellation can also be seen throughout this month. The constellation will be seen high overhead in the south.