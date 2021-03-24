BMC gives go-ahead to over 20 proposals for cutting and transplantation of 1,000 trees

Agencies have been asked to ensure that they transplant thrice the number of trees that they request to be cut. (Representational image)

BMC tree cutting: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or the BMC has given its approval to proposals for cutting and transplantation of 1,000 trees for different infrastructure projects, according to a report in IE. The approval was granted to over 20 proposals by the Tree Authority on Tuesday, so that development works in the city can be carried out.

As per the report, the approval would help projects like the works related to Metro 6 or Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli metro work, for which 304 trees need to be cut and transplanted. Apart from this, the approval for cutting and transplanting 115 trees would help DN Nagar-Mandale metro (Metro 2B) project, while the cutting and transplantation of 93 trees would make development works smoother for Metro 7 or the Andheri east to Dahisar east metro project. Moreover, 117 trees would be cut and transplanted so that a building can be constructed at the JJ Hospital.

The report also cited a Garden Department official as saying that now that the proposals have been cleared, the department would issue a permission copy to the agencies. The official also shared that three proposals had been held back by the BMC, and discussion on those would be held at the next meeting.

Officials have also said that they have asked agencies to ensure that they transplant thrice the number of trees that they request to be cut for the development works. This is likely done to ensure that the city does not lose green cover at the hands of development works.

Deforestation to carry out infrastructure works is a severe issue that is being faced worldwide, and the extensive removal of green cover has also contributed majorly to the climate change that we are currently facing. Amid this, agencies continue to seek permissions for cutting of trees to carry out projects, and the city continues to be divided over the issue, as seen during the protests over cutting of trees in Aarey Colony last year. However, transplantation of trees seems to be a compromise, since transplanting trees is better than simply cutting them from the site and not compensating for the lost green cover.