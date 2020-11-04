BMC gets forest department’s go-ahead for translocation of corals from Mumbai coastal area, but conditions apply

The translocation process would need to be completed by December 31 this year. (Representational image)

Translocation of corals: The BMC gets permission to translocate corals from Mumbai coast, but with conditions. The forest department has allowed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to translocate the endangered corals from the coast in Mumbai. However, the civic body would have to ensure that the corals survive and grow at the new site, as per the instructions of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife [PCCF (Wildlife)], an IE report has stated. The department has also warned the civic body that in case any mishap occurs during the translocation process that could endanger the corals, the government could revoke its permission.

The BMC would be translocating 18 colonies of corals, the report said. These corals are in danger due to the coastal road project at Haji Ali and Worli.

The permission to shift the corals has come with six additional conditions from the PCCF (Wildlife), Nagpur.

The civic body would have to ensure that the corals receive adequate protection during the translocation process, and follow up with continuous monitoring at the new site to ensure that the corals are surviving and growing. The BMC would also have to submit to the Centre and the state government a completion report.

The translocation process would need to be completed by December 31 this year. The entire process would take place in the presence of Additional PCCF (Mangrove Cell) or a forest department representative, and also in the presence of an expert from either the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) or the Wildlife Institute of India, the report stated.

Mumbai’s civic body is in charge of the execution of a 10.58 km long coastal road which stretches from the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sealink to the Princess Street Flyover. The entire project is estimated to cost Rs 12,700 crore, the report stated.

Before the execution of the project, BMC had asked the NIO to check for any marine biodiversity that might be present along the area of the project. The NIO had submitted its report, in which it had identified as many as six coral species to be present at Haji Ali and Worli. The report stated that the species are hard corals and can be seen during low tide.

Civic body officials have stated, according to the IE report, that they would finish the process of translocation in November, because they require two low-tide days to carry out the work. The Worli corals would be translocated to an area outside the project area in Worli itself, while those in Haji Ali would be shifted to Marine Lines, the report added.