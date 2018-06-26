Blood moon 2018: Earth to witness century’s longest lunar eclipse on July 27-28

Blood moon 2018: Come July 2018 and people across the world will stand witness to a rare astronomical event. Called the Blood Moon, this lunar event will appear on the intermediary night of July 27-28

Blood moon 2018: Come July 2018 and people across the world will stand witness to a rare astronomical event. Called the Blood Moon, this lunar event will appear on the intermediary night of July 27-28, according to express.co.uk. As per the report, this total lunar eclipse will be longest one in the century, lasting one hour and 43 minutes. Skywatchers around the planet witnessed the Super Blue Blood Moon last time on January 31 this year. That lunar event was a combination of supermoon, blue moon and blood moon. This July’s blood moon will be 40 minutes longer than the one in January.

What is a Blood Moon?

The blood moon is rare astronomical event caused due to a Lunar eclipse, which is when the earth comes between the sun and moon. The moon, as a result of this, is under the shadow of earth and the sun casts a red light on it. Hence, the moon is covered by a reddish-orange colour. This is because the sunlight passes through the earth’s atmosphere, which filters out a certain colour in a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering.

Where will be the Blood Moon or Century’s longest lunar eclipse visible?

As per express.co.uk reports, this lunar eclipse will be primarily visible from the world’s Eastern Hemisphere – Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The only place across the Atlantic to see the blood moon will be South America, which will catch the last glimpse of the event.

Mars to be closest in 15 years

Apart from the rare blood moon on July 27-28, Mars will also observe the closest distance from Earth in 15 years during the lunar eclipse. Mars will be in complete opposition to the Sun on July 27, as a result of which the minimum distance between Mars and Earth will shrink to about 57.58 million kilometres on July 30. As per reports, Mars will shine brightly at magnitude -2.8, which is twice as bright as Jupiter. The last time the Red Planet was so close to the Earth was in 2003.

Super Blue Blood Moon 2018: The big celestial event which was the first lunar eclipse of 2018 happened on January 31. According to NASA, Supermoon is the phenomenon when the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth, Blue Moon is when the second full moon happens in a month, and Blood Moon occurs when the red tint Earth’s shadow casts on the Moon during a lunar eclipse.