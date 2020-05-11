Black hole: Scientists discover closest black hole from Earth

In almost all previous cases, the black holes were actively interacting with their surroundings.

The nearest black hole from Earth has just been discovered, thanks to a team of astronomers led by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), reported Universe Today. Using the La Silla Observatory of the ESO in Chile, the team discovered this black hole in a triple structure located just 1,000 light-years from Earth. This black hole has been named as HR 6819.

ESO scientist Thomas Rivinius led the research that explains their observations, which has recently appeared in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. Other team members included Spanish and German ESO physicists, the Czech Academy of Sciences Astronomical Institute, and Georgia State University’s CHARA Collection.

Unlike the few hundreds of mass black holes that have been detected in our galaxy to date, HR 6819 is one of the very first to be found that does not actively interfere with their surroundings. The team has been able to distinguish its existence and measure its mass.on the basis of the impact it has on the orbit of the binary ‘s inner stellar companion.

In almost all previous cases, the black holes were actively interacting with their surroundings, which was apparent from the powerful release of X-ray bursts. This interaction occurred as part of a binary black hole, where a black hole was drawing material from a companion star. This material will fall into a disk around the event horizon of the black hole and then slowly accrete onto its surface, releasing radiation in the process.

Black holes are invisible to the naked eye, have no locally observable characteristics, and yet their effect on their presence makes them the ideal laboratory for physics research under intense conditions. Especially, they provide an opportunity for astronomers to check Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, which postulates that the space-time curvature is altered by the existence of gravity.