  • MORE MARKET STATS

Biodiversity in Mumbai: Panel to seek environment impact assessment reports from project developers

By: |
January 25, 2021 2:17 PM

The Environment Impact Assessment or EIA reports study the consequences that a particular project has on the environment, while also suggesting mitigation measures for the same.

mumbai development project impact on biodiversityNotably, year after year, Mumbai witnesses numerous developmental projects. (Representational image: IE)

Biodiversity preservation: Rapid developmental projects in Mumbai can pose a serious threat to the biodiversity in the city. So as to prevent this, the recently formed Biodiversity Management Committee could ask developers to submit Environment Impact Assessment reports, according to a report in IE. The committee, which came into effect on December 1 and consists of 23 members, has been looking at several measures that can be taken up for the protection and preservation of biodiversity in Mumbai, and it has also decided to declare areas around lakes within Mumbai as ESZ or eco-sensitive zones.

The report cited a senior officer as saying that under the proposed law of seeking reports from developers, big projects with areas exceeding 20,000 sq metres could be covered. However, at the moment the plan is at the discussion stage and the committee is hoping to cover other aspects of this at the next meeting, committee head Ramakant Biradar was quoted as saying.

Related News

The Environment Impact Assessment or EIA reports study the consequences that a particular project has on the environment, while also suggesting mitigation measures for the same.

Notably, year after year, Mumbai witnesses numerous developmental projects. These projects range from slum rehabilitation projects to the reconstruction of old buildings, apart from the usual new constructions.

In its first meeting, the committee looked at several important issues like measures to prevent pollution of the sea and rivers, and to prevent the city’s water bodies.

The first task that the panel has been entrusted to carry out is preparing a people’s biodiversity register, the report said. This register would be a detailed database of the biodiversity in the city, including marine life, flora, fauna, wildlife as well as birds. Apart from this, the pandel also has to ensure that there is equal distribution of benefits of biodiversity in Mumbai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Biodiversity in Mumbai Panel to seek environment impact assessment reports from project developers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cockroaches can survive nuclear radiation: fact or fiction? A scientist has answers
2Weather prediction: Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh; IMD predicts spell of chill in north, central India
3Air quality ‘very poor’ in Ghaziabad, Noida, ‘poor’ in Faridabad, Gurgaon