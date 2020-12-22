  • MORE MARKET STATS

Biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters: PM Modi

By: |
December 22, 2020 5:50 PM

Speaking at the inauguration of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020, he said India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation.

He also invited the global community to innovate in India, invest in the country and its talent. He said the government is ready to accept any challenge and improve research environment in the country.He also invited the global community to innovate in India, invest in the country and its talent. He said the government is ready to accept any challenge and improve research environment in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters and the government’s efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020, he said India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation.

Related News

He also invited the global community to innovate in India, invest in the country and its talent. He said the government is ready to accept any challenge and improve research environment in the country.

“The biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters.

“Our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning and want scientists to grow with best of world talent,” Modi added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China’s new space carrier rocket Long March-8 successfully launches five satellites on its maiden flight
2Air Quality Commission directs switching over of all industries in Delhi to PNG
3Leopard population increases by 60 percent since 2014; habitat loss continues to be major threat