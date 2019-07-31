Big update on ISRO: Cabinet approves Technical Liaison Unit at Moscow; details here

Today, Narendra Modi-chaired Union Cabinet approved the setting up of ISRO Technical Liaison Unit (ITLU) at Moscow, Russia.

Soon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be able to collaborate with space agencies/industries in Russia and other neighbouring countries! Today, Narendra Modi-chaired Union Cabinet approved the setting up of ISRO Technical Liaison Unit (ITLU) at Moscow, Russia. According to PIB, the unit will enable effective technical coordination for timely interventions on diversified matters with Russia as well as other neighbouring nations for the realization of the ISRO’s programmatic targets. The Liaison officer, deputed at the unit in Moscow from ISRO will provide technical information about the developments made in the field of research and technology as well as inputs arising from their meetings with government agencies, researchers and industries in the respective nations. The ITLU will also support the ongoing bilateral programmes of cooperation in space technology. It will also act on ISRO’s behalf on the matters referred.

The Moscow’s ITLU office will be managed by an ISRO Scientist/Engineer designated as “Counsellor (space)” on deputation. The person will be deputed from ISRO and supported by staff locally sourced. As per the plan, the process is likely to be completed within a duration of six months, starting from the date of approval.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet has also approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Exploration and Uses of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes, that was signed between ISRO and Bolivian Space Agency. The MoU will enable cooperation in potential interest areas like technology, space science as well as applications, including remote sensing of the Earth, space science and planetary exploration, satellite communication and satellite-based navigation, use of spacecraft, space systems, ground system, and application of space technology. Moreover, the MoU would lead to the establishment of a Joint Working Group, taking members from ISRO and the Bolivian Space Agency, which will further work out the plan of action including the time-frame along with the means of implementing this MoU.