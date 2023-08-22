Chandrayaan-3 landing to be postponed? As touchdown nears, top ISRO scientist talks about ‘plan B’

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Latest News Today: As India along with the world waits for the heart-thumping moment of Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft-landing on moon, a top ISRO scientist says that there is a plan B in works too. Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad on Monday said that the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be decided exactly 160 minutes or two hours before the scheduled operations.

The reason cited by the senior official is that the space agency is preparing itself for any eventualities. This includes the unpredictable weather on moon and the critical aspect of health of the lander. Desai says that the decision of landing will be taken on these factors on August 23 itself.

Will ISRO postpone landing of Chandrayaan3?

Desai said that this might be a possibility in case the situation doesn’t align with the intended plan of action. In case there is some niggle or ISRO officials realise that the operations can’t be carried out due to unfavourable conditions, then the landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be postponed. According to Desai, the new D-day may be August 27. However, the senior ISRO official also added that as of now, everything is on track and that the landing operations of Chandryaan-3 will be carried out on August 23 i.e. tomorrow itself.

Chandrayaan 2 and Chandrayaan 3 are now chat buddies

Meanwhile, ISRO on Monday gave another crucial update on the moon mission. According to the space agency, Chandryaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3 established a ‘chatline’ on Monday. In simple terms, this mean that the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 and the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 have been able to ‘talk’ in two-way communication mode.