Big reform for Indian space sector! ISRO chief explains how IN-SPACe will facilitate private entry

Addressing a press conference, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan announced the decision about the formation of IN-SPACe which will regulate and permit the entry of private players in the space industry.

India’s space sector opens for private players with IN-SPACe! In an attempt to encourage greater private players participation in the space industry, the Modi government has decided to form an autonomous body Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) under the Ministry of Atomic Energy and Space.

Addressing a press conference, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan announced the decision about the formation of IN-SPACe which will regulate and permit the entry of private players in the space industry.

The government has decided to bring reforms to leverage the achievements of ISRO through opening up the space sector for the private industry, Sivan said. We believe that the private players should play a larger role than just supplying the parts and components, Sivan added. India is among a handful of countries which have advanced Space technology and this can play a significant role in boosting the industrial base of the country, he further said.

The activities which will be allowed to be undertaken by the private players include building up rockets and satellites, providing launching services, own satellites among others, Sivan explained. In addition, they will also be able to undertake the research activities and work with ISRO in various science and interplanetary missions, he added.

The newly created IN-SPACe will provide a level playing field to the private players when it comes to utilising the Indian space infrastructure, MoS Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh tweeted from his official Twitter handle. The new body will also handhold, promote and guide private players in the space industry, he added.

The reform assumes significance as private players will be allowed to launch and control the broadcast satellites and provide end to end space commercial services. Till now ISRO was the only player in the entire country which worked in the space research, missions, launching and management of the satellites. The formal decision to form IN-SPACe was taken by the Modi cabinet yesterday.

Jitendra Singh has said that the reform will enhance the socio-economic use of the space assets of the country. The Ministry of Atomic Energy and Space is conventionally under the direct control of the Prime Minister, who is the executive head of the government.