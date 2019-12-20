Big jolt! Boeing’s Starliner won’t dock with ISS on schedule, says NASA

By: |
Updated: December 20, 2019 9:47:30 PM

"The spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated to maintain precise control. This precluded @Space_Station rendezvous," said Bridenstine.

Boeing, Boeing Starliner spacecraft, International Space Station, NASA chief, Jim Bridenstine, latest news on beeing starliner It was not immediately clear if the docking could still occur later.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated as it attempted to set its course for the International Space Station and won’t achieve its scheduled docking on Saturday, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said Friday.

"The spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated to maintain precise control. This precluded @Space_Station rendezvous," said Bridenstine.

