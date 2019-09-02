Big breakthrough! Gel-like substance discovered on Moon by Chinese lunar-rover ‘Yutu-2’

Yutu-2 lunar rover is a part of China’s Chang’e 4 mission to the far side of the Moon.

China’s Yutu-2 rover has made an interesting discovery on the lunar surface. The lunar rover which is a part of China’s Chang’e 4 mission has found something unusual on the Moon. According to a Space.com report, a gel-like material was found by the Yutu-2 lunar-rover inside a crater on the far side of the Moon. The discovery was made by the carter on its 8th lunar day. The exploration by Yutu-2 started on July 25 according to the details of the report. One lunar day is equal to approximately 14 Earth-days.

The information available in the report suggested that scientists are now focusing on the rover’s instruments to figure out the composition of the gel-like material found on the Moon. The rover discovered the substance while it was navigating through an area comprising of small impact craters. The discovery of this uncommon substance was noted in the Drive Diary for Yutu 2. As of now, the identity of this gel-like substance that has been discovered is very unclear and raises various new questions for Chinese scientists.

Though the report suggests a very general explanation of the substance being melt glass, which would have been created from meteorites striking the lunar surface. However, the Chinese space agency has made no statement regarding it. The Chang’e 4 mission of China became the first to land on the far side of the Moon earlier this year. According to previous reports, the Lunar probe had found pieces of evidence from the Von Kármán crater inside the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin on the Moon. This crater is also the largest discovered crater in the solar system.

The Chinese probe has also collected spectral data samples from the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin. These finding will help us Analyze the evolution of the Moon. It was found out that the rockers in the carter had mineral content. Low-calcium, (ortho)pyroxene and olivine were the minerals that were identified to be present in the carter’s rocks. These minerals are also the primary components of the Earth’s upper mantle.

In a quest to explore the possibility of whether plants can grow on the surface or not, the Chang’e 4 mission of China will also conduct the first radio astronomy experiments from the far side of the Moon.