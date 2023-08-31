scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

‘Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes’: Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover clicks new images of Vikram lander – Check it out

“Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes: India’s Majesty knows no bounds!. Once more, co-traveller Pragyan captures Vikram in a Snap! This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m. The data from the NavCams is processed by SAC/ISRO, Ahmedabad,” said ISRO. 

Written by FE Online
bengaluru airport (2)
The image of the mission was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). (ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday (August 30) posted multiple images of the Vikram lander. ISRO said that the Pragyaan rover has travelled a distance of approximately 15 metres and captured snaps showing the Vikram lander, giving a picturesque view of the Moon’s surface.

The image of the mission was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS), ISRO informed on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Beyond Borders, Across Moonscapes: India’s Majesty knows no bounds!. Once more, co-traveller Pragyan captures Vikram in a Snap! This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m. The data from the NavCams is processed by SAC/ISRO, Ahmedabad,” said ISRO. 

Also Read
Also Read

India scripts history

India took a giant leap as ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on August 23, making it the first country to have achieved the historic feat and bringing to an end the disappointment over the crash landing of the Chandrayaan-2, four years ago.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 mission made India the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite and the fourth country to accomplish the feat. 

Moreover, PM Modi named the spot where the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made a soft landing – ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed in 2019 – “Tiranga Point”.

More Stories on
Chandrayaan
My Leisure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 10:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS