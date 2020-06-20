Best places to view Solar Eclipse on June 21: Ring of Fire will be visible from these areas

The ring of fire will be visible this time from areas like Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Best places to view Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse on June 21:

The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 is going to appear on June 21 which will be visible in different parts of the world including India. Also known as Surya Grahan, the solar eclipse is a phenomenon when the moon, the earth and the sun come in a straight line and the moon comes between the sun and the earth. Solar eclipses are of various kinds partial, full, annular among others.

Annular solar eclipses are those where the moon does not entirely come between the earth and the sun. It covers the major part of the sun and the sun appears like a ring of fire. However, the much sought after phenomenon among scientists, space enthusiasts and even common people is not that easy to spot. The ring of fire shape of the eclipse gets visible for a very short amount of time and only at limited locations across the planet.

Barring a few other places in the northern parts of the country, most people in other parts of the country will only be able to observe the partial solar eclipse when only a small part of the sun is covered by the moon.

According to reports, the eclipse will appear in the form of an annular eclipse which will begin at 11:49 am in the morning to last only for a minute and end at 11:50 am. The space scientists have also zeroed in on the lucky locations where the solar eclipse will appear in its ring of fire avatar.

Suratgarh and Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Dehradun, Chamba, Chamoli and Joshimath in Uttarakhand and Sirsa, Ratia and Kurukshetra in Haryana are some of the areas where the people will witness the ring of fire.

However, for people residing in other regions of the country, only a partial solar eclipse will be visible. Partial solar eclipses will be visible in the major areas of the country with varying magnitudes differing from place to place. However, in the excitement of witnessing the solar eclipse, people should not forget to take necessary precautions before looking at the solar eclipse. Looking at the intensive rays emitting from the Sun might prove harmful for people viewing the eclipse with their naked eyes.