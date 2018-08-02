Bermuda Triangle mystery solved? Here is what Channel 5 documentary claims

Bermuda Triangle. (IE)

The Bermuda Triangle is a conundrum which has baffled many great minds, as well as the commons alike, might have been solved. Around 75 planes and hundreds of ships have reportedly vanished into thin air when they enter the ‘Devil’s Triangle’. These mysterious disappearances have also given birth to many conspiracy theories including alien bases, magnetic field and sub-sea pyramids.

It is a 5,00,000 km square patch in the Atlantic Ocean between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda and has reportedly claimed the lives of 1000 people in the last 100 years.

But now, a Channel 5 documentary claims that these mysterious disappearances could have been caused by 100 feet ‘rogue waves’.

What are rogue waves?

Rogue waves are often referred to as ‘extreme storm waves’ in the realm of Science. These waves can reach a height of up to 100 feet and are very spontaneous. Rogue waves were first observed in 1997 by a satellite off the coast of South Africa, The Sun reported.

“The waves are more than twice the size of surrounding waves, are very unpredictable, and often come unexpectedly from directions.” Daily Mail quoted National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration in its report.

In the Channel 5 documentary, ‘The Bermuda Triangle Enigma’, researchers re-created the monster water surges by using indoor stimulators.

The research team which is based in Southampton built a model of the USS Cyclops which mysteriously disappeared in 1918 and claimed 300 lives. The Cyclops was a 542-feet vessel which was used to ferry fuel during World War 1 and vanished while on its way from Bahia to Baltimore in 1918.

Notably, no evidence of the wreckage or the 306 member crew has ever been found.

“The infamous area in the Atlantic can see three massive storms coming together from different directions – the perfect conditions for a rogue wave”, DailyMail quoted an ocean and earth scientist, Dr Simon Boxall, as saying. He further added that such waves could even snap the Cyclops in two.

Another scientist, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, told News.com.au that according to Lloyds of London and US Coast Guard, the number of planes which go missing in Bermuda Triangle is just like everywhere in the world. Yet, the Bermuda Triangle remains a mysterious place with a high number of disappearances.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) agrees with Krusnelnicki and said that the Bermuda Triangle has the same degree of air and sea traffic like any other place. “The ocean has always been a mysterious place to humans, and when foul weather or poor navigation is involved, it can be a very deadly place,” the NOAA told DailyMail.