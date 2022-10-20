Bengaluru receive heavy rains; Monsoon all set to retreat from several parts of the country – details

With Mumbai continuing to experience dry weather for the last two days, weather experts have said that there is a chance that the monsoon may leave the city in the next few days. In its daily bulletin on Thursday, however, the Indian Meteorological Department has however predicted that there could be light rain in the city in the next two days with chances of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the suburban belt. It also added that the latest spell of Mumbai could be the last in October rains

An official also said that it was raining in Mumbai due to the presence of moisture in the air. With the presence of a little bit of moisture in the air it would be difficult to predict when the monsoon will retreat officially, however the current situation suggests that the monsoon may retreat by this weekend, another official said.

The IMD also added that the southwest monsoon from several parts of the country including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. The condition may also become favourable for monsoon departure from the northeast part of the country soon.

In the meantime, Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains Wednesday night, which led to wall collapse in the city , and several cars that were parked in the area were also damaged. The rains have also led to heavy water logging, with people sharing photos in areas like Shivajinagar, Bellandur, and other parts of the city.

Notably, loa w-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal which may intensify in the next few days, the IMD has said. It may also deepen into a depression by October 22, 2022, and may turn into a cyclonic storm by October 24, 2022.

Issuing a statement, the IMD said, “Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over north Andaman Sea and its neighborhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level.”